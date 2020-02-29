On trial: Julian Assange and journalism | Julian Assange

In Listening post this week: Extradite or not extradite: Julian Assange's trial and its consequences for journalism. In addition, prison journalism in the United States.

On trial: Julian Assange and journalism

We begin with the legal destiny of Julian Assange. Last week a court case was initiated that will determine whether Britain should extradite the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States.

The US government UU. He has accused Assange for his participation in the publication of classified military documents: he is considering a maximum prison sentence of 175 years.

Assange's advocates say he has little chance of getting a fair trial in the United States and, if they send him there, he could end up facing conditions that amount to torture.

It is a case against Julian Assange and, by implication, modern journalism.

Taxpayers:

Stefania Maurizi – Investigative journalist

James Ball – Global Editor, Office of Investigative Journalism

Rebecca Vincent – director of the UK office, Reporters Without Borders

Nils Melzer – UN Special Rapporteur on Torture

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Meenakshi Ravi about the "Delhi riots,quot; and the difficulties journalists face in trying to cover them.

United States jail journalists

More than two million people live within the American penitentiary system. That is roughly equivalent to the population of a city like Las Vegas, imprisoned throughout the country.

Stories of what really happens inside are rarely heard. For journalists who have tried it, the problem is access, since prison authorities generally control who enters and what stories come out.

But some prisoners are determined to make this their own heartbeat. The journalism they produce behind bars has real value, both for the public and for the journalists involved.

Flo Phillips, of The Listening Post, talks about the latest internal story: prison journalism in the US UU.

Taxpayers:

John J Lennon, internal journalist at Sing Sing Prison and collaborating editor of Esquire magazine

Troy Williams – Founder, San Quentin Prison Report and founder, Restorative Media Project

Kerry Myers – Former editor, The Angolite and executive deputy director, The Parole Project

Sam Robinson – Information Officer, San Quintin Prison

Yukari Iwatani Kane – Advisor, San Quintin News

