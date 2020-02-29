Oakland police power tools fencing operation worth $ 300,000 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland police arrested a man accused of carrying out a fencing operation involving a huge stash of stolen power tools worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police say Wullian Cordova-Cubias, a 31-year-old resident of San Leandro, was arrested after a month-long investigation that also resulted in arrests of multiple robbery suspects.

%MINIFYHTML837e6c086c0bf56d9a7cc3eb2c593f4b11% %MINIFYHTML837e6c086c0bf56d9a7cc3eb2c593f4b12%

It is claimed that Cordova-Cubias bought the stolen equipment from the thieves to sell it in the flea markets of Oakland and San José.

"This fence especially bought stolen tools, commercial grade tools, car thieves and commercial thieves throughout the Bay Area, specifically here in the city of Oakland," said Oakland Police Sgt. Michael Valle in a video posted on the department's Facebook page.

On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office accused Cordova-Cubias of owning about 250 stolen power tools, worth an estimated $ 300,000.

Córdoba-Cubias was also accused of possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Valle said the victims of robbery were probably doubly impacted when their property was stolen.

"Without these tools and the loss of these tools, we believe that these victims are losing not only the value of the tool, but also the tools they need to complete their jobs and receive payment," said Valle.

Investigators are seeking to identify victims in Oakland and neighboring cities to return property to their rightful owners. Victims can call the OPD robbery section at (510) 238-3951