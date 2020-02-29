Numerous changes in California voting raise concerns for Tuesday's Super Elementary – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Major changes in the way people vote have electoral defenders to the limit, as Californians voted in a high-profile primary that moved since June so that the most populous state in the country can have a greater participation in the election of the presidential Democratic presidency.

As of Thursday, more than 2.7 million of the 20.6 million registered voters had returned the ballots in early voting, said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. California is among several states that hold "Super Tuesday,quot; elections, and the 416 state delegates are a rich prize for Democrats running for nomination.

%MINIFYHTMLf5c8ae5ba3976e87ceef9493624bad8211% %MINIFYHTMLf5c8ae5ba3976e87ceef9493624bad8212%

"We are going to this election with a record and lots of energy," Padilla said in a conference call with journalists on Thursday.

The California primary also occurs amid massive changes aimed at expanding voter participation: new voting teams, voting centers that are replacing polling places in some counties, and an expanded voter registration the same day.

• READ ALSO: South Bay voters cast primary ballots at new polling stations

Those changes can confuse some voters. The fear is that California will end a much larger disaster than the February 3 debacle in Iowa, where the Democratic Party was unable to declare a winner for several days due to problems with a new cell phone application used to collect data from sites. caucus, among other mistakes.

The results of competitive races, such as presidential primaries, will probably not be known on Tuesday. California accepts ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day and has expanded voter registration the same day, so the ballot count will continue long after Tuesday. There were more than 2 million ballots left to process after the 2016 primary.

Paul Mitchell, vice president of data firm Political Data Inc., expects participation in California to be around 50%, roughly the same as in the 2016 primary, with the majority of people voting on Tuesday. He said there is enthusiasm for the Democratic presidential race, but Republicans have little reason to vote in the primaries despite parliamentary elections on the ballot.

Election observers monitor Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county with more than 5.5 million registered voters and an updated $ 300 million voting system, which includes new voting devices.

It is also among the 15 counties, compared to five in 2018, which have replaced traditional polling places with multipurpose voting centers, where people living anywhere in the county can vote early, turn in ballots, register to vote or vote on election day.

The deployment of the voting centers last weekend was irregular, and some opened late or did not arrive because supplies had not arrived or the workers did not have the correct information to start new ballot markers with a touch screen.

Los Angeles County is the only one of 15 counties with voting centers that did not automatically send ballots to all registered voters, which increases the possibility that people do not have ballots and do not know where to go on the day of voting. elections.

The county has taken additional steps to educate voters about the change, says Jonathan Stein, head of the voting rights program at the Asian Asian Advanced Justice Law Committee.

Still, "in such a huge county, all public outreach efforts in the world will still fall short," he said.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Registrar office did not return calls and emails for comment. Registrar Dean Logan posted on Twitter on Saturday that the new team worked well but "there is more work ahead to ensure better coordination of facilities and logistics."

The transition to the polling stations is huge, says Orange County Registrar Neal Kelley, and is worried about receiving calls from angry voters on Tuesday: “I am standing in front of the garage in which I voted for the past 20 years. Why is it not open?

Orange County has 1.6 million registered voters, and the yields are 35% higher than at this time in 2016, he said.

Also new this year, Californians can register to vote until 8 p.m. on election day wherever the ballots are issued, which could mean an increase in last-minute ballots, including provisional ballots that take longer to count.

Kim Alexander, president of the California Voter Foundation, a nonpartisan organization, said she is not surprised that people hold on to their ballots while discussing the merits of the candidates, a still evolving group is precisely why lawmakers advanced the date of the elections, but she and others Worry about the collapse of election day with long lines.

"It's okay to wait," he said. "Just don't wait too long and, for God's sake, don't put your ballot in the mail on election day."

Another group that, according to the defenders of the vote, will face problems and perhaps contribute to longer ranks is that of the 5 million voters "without party preference,quot; of the state. They receive a nonpartisan ballot that does not include presidential candidates, unless they specifically request a ballot from one of the three parties that allows them to vote in their presidential contests without re-registering: Democrat, libertarian or independent American.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.