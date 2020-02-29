North Texan spends thousands of people preparing for the spread of the coronavirus, says it is "an insurance policy against chaos,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Empty store shelves, a shortage of medical supplies and a declining stock market are signs of what might be a coronavirus panic that extends to northern Texas.

There is not a single documented case of coronavirus in North Texas, however, fear of what it could do, not only for health but also for the economy, has some Texans from the north taking drastic measures.

Jesse Colombo doesn't even like spam, but he has the long life he is looking for.

"What you are seeing here is about a year and a half," Colombo said. He has six boxes in his living room along with a dozen bags of 20-pound rice, large bags of raw beans, canned ham and other non-perishable food.

“Easily tens of thousands of dollars. It is basically an insurance policy against chaos, "he said.

Irving's financial analyst calls himself a survivor. It has been that way since the financial collapse of 2008.

"Since the global financial crisis came, it was a wake-up call for me that I need to be prepared," Colombo said.

Now, he believes that the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China will paralyze the world economy to the point where it needs to store medicines, water and MRE for years.

"My immediate concern is not so much to get coronavirus, but rather the economic collapse caused by the outbreak of coronavirus," he said.

A shortage of surgical masks and certain medications caused by the hoarding related to the coronavirus has already been reported.

"I think everyone should be prepared," Colombo said.