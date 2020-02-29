North American professional sports leagues control the outbreak of coronavirus – Up News Info

The main professional sports leagues in North America are talking with health officials and informing the teams about the outbreak of coronavirus that has led to the first death reported in the US. UU.

Officials from the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the Major League Baseball say everyone is consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations on a regular basis about COVID-19. The state of Washington reported on Saturday that a man in his 50s died from the virus.

There are no immediate plans to cancel or postpone games or have them held in empty stadiums or arenas. Some of these contingencies have been carried out in other countries, including Italy, where football matches were postponed until May.

For now, professional sports in the US UU. They are carried out as scheduled, although the leagues are closely monitoring the situation. The NBA and the NHL are in their regular seasons and MLB in spring training in Arizona and Florida with the opening day in less than a month.

"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount," the NBA said in a statement. "We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and we continue to monitor the situation closely."

The NHL, which has seven teams based in Canada, is in contact with staff from the CDC and Public Health Canada. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said by email that the NHL has not considered any cancellation.

"We are in regular communication with our clubs on the subject and have conveyed the best practices recommended by the CDC and the Public Health Canada medical experts," said Daly. "Most of these steps are common sense precautions, but it definitely involves awareness."

An NHL spokesman added that the league "will implement all necessary security measures as necessary." The teams have been receiving information from the league about COVID-19 since the end of January.

MLB has also been actively monitoring the outbreak for some time and has been in contact with the CDC and the Health and Human Services. Provides guidance to clubs, staff members and players that are CDC mirror recommendations.

Churchill Downs is using the remaining time before the Kentucky Derby in early May to observe how the situation develops before organizing the biggest horse racing event.

"We still have plenty of time to monitor and react," Churchill Downs said in a statement. “We will also learn from others while performing events during the coming weeks. We are consulting with the relevant authorities and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of all who attend and participate. ”

AP professional basketball writer Tim Reynolds and AP baseball writer Ron Blum contributed.