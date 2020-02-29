No. 19 Michigan falls to Wisconsin 81-74 – Up News Info Detroit

Wisconsin took out the ball and D & # 39; Mitrik Trice spent a few seconds bouncing around the perimeter. Then he went to a teammate, who returned.

After haggling a little more, Trice didn't have much time to do anything but shoot.

"I knew I was going to be able to attack or create for someone else, or find my own shot," said Trice. "It was falling a little, so I took the picture with confidence, and it came in."

Trice's triple at the end of the second half put the Badgers up by six, and they waited for a 81-74 victory over No. 19 Michigan on Thursday night. Trice finished with 28 points for Wisconsin, which broke the Wolverines' five-game winning streak and extended its own winning streak to five.

The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) never lost the game and repelled every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines reduced a deficit of 14 points to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank his triple to double the lead.

At four minutes less, Zavier Simpson of the Wolverines received a foul with 27.1 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second, and Brandon Johns of Michigan had the rebound and received a foul. But the front of a 1 and 1 was lost, and Wisconsin held on.

Simpson scored a personal record of 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8), who did not have guard Eli Brooks due to a broken nose.

Trice made his first five shots from the field, and the Badgers shot 63% in the first half. They were up 43-33 at halftime.

Michigan scored the first eight points of the second half, but Wisconsin responded with a 10-2 run to return forward by double digits. It was 59-45, with just over 12 minutes left.

It was 70-67 after a Simpson tray, and Wisconsin took a timeout. There wasn't much ball movement in the next possession, but that didn't matter when Trice let a 3 fly from the left wing, and entered.

Wisconsin did more triples (11) than Michigan's attempts (10).

"It shows that they focused on their exploration report," said Wolverines guard David DeJulius. “Zavier, got into the paint and wreaked havoc a bit. But other than that, we really didn't get much, and they defended us well from the 3-point line. "

BIG TABLE

Wisconsin: The Badgers have won 19 of their last 25 games against Michigan, and this was an impressive demonstration in a showdown of the Big Ten teams that both have played well lately. Wisconsin is climbing the stretch even after guard Kobe King left the program late last month.

"I told them there: 60 days ago, this would not have been possible," said Badgers coach Greg Gard. "We were not ready to enter this environment against a good team and be able to finish a game along the way." It simply shows maturity and shows the leadership in the locker room we have with our older boys. "

Michigan: With Brooks out of play, the Wolverines were not at their best defensive moment and were too far behind a team that doesn't make many mistakes.

BALANCE

The Badgers have had a different player who leads the team in scoring in each game of their current winning streak.

GREAT LINE

With Brooks out, the Wolverines started Johns, a forward. That meant that every Michigan headline, except Simpson, was at least 6 feet 7 inches.

"I wanted to make sure I didn't have David and Zavier there at the same time they started, because they are our two main ball handlers," said coach Juwan Howard. “(Yes) both receive a quick foul; then we are in trouble. "

The Wolverines did not have a good start, falling behind 19-9.

IMPLICATIONS OF THE SURVEY

The Badgers were quite down the list of others who received votes this week, but they are building a case to move to the Top 25. Michigan may leave after a loss of home.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Wisconsin: The Badgers welcome Minnesota on Sunday. Wisconsin missed the first 70-52 meeting on February 5.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at No. 23 Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes beat Michigan 61-58 on February 4.

