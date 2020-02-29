New Zealand vs India – Live match coverage

Kyle Jamieson claimed a first five-wicket tour when New Zealand defeated India by 242 and reached 63-0 on the first day of the second Test.

Playing alone in his second test, Jamieson took 5-45 as New Zealand made good use of the pitch and a green pitch to fire India in 63 overs.

The tall and fast bowler followed a strong debut at Wellington in which he took 4-39 and scored 44 when New Zealand won by 10 wickets to lead the two-game series.

The Hagley Park playing field was less the paradise of the sewing bowler that looked like when the sheets were removed on Saturday after the rain during the night and the players looked surprised at a bright green surface. But it was still useful and New Zealand players mainly stuck to well-established plans to neutralize again India's powerful batting lineup.

Three bats moved away from them to make half a century. The enormously talented starter Prithvi Shaw lived up to his reputation with an aggressive 54 in the opening session, challenging the new ball and the threat of the New Zealand sailors.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari did half a century in a fifth-race 81-race Wicket Association during the second session that brought India together after the loss of Captain Virat Kohli by three.

Vihari came out just before tea and Pujara immediately after, when India withdrew and lost its last six wickets for 48 races. Neil Wagner launched that collapse with the Vihari gate just when India seemed to be returning forcefully to the match. But it was Jamieson who ran in the lower order.

He had bad luck early in the day when Vihari was thrown from his bowling alley by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling when he was nine years old. Watling made a mistake while diving in front of the first slide to attempt a catch that the fielder would have easily taken.

Jamieson was rewarded for the application when he fired Pujara after his patients entries of 54 of 140 balls, his half-25th century but the first in New Zealand. Then he skillfully mixed his length to fire Rishabh Pant (12), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Umesh Yadav (0).

Mohammed Shami (16) and Jasprit Bumrah (10) showed some resistance, adding 24 for the last wicket before Trent Boult finished the innings.

Jamieson had had the first impact early in the day when he fired Shaw. Moments before, he had seen from the thin leg how Shaw sent a ball flying over his head and into the crowd to take out his second half century of only four appearances in the Test.

Shaw did 16 and 14 in the first Test, which was also played on a green field and in which India was forced to bat after losing the pitch. He modified his technique on Saturday and looked more successful, hit eight four and six that raised his 50 of 61 balls.

Shaw hit especially well between the point and half, punishing any player who lost his length.

At lunch India were 85-2. The loss of Kohli, shortly after the lunch break, was a heavy blow to the body, but Pujara surpassed a patient half a century of 117 dances to strengthen the entrances of India.

When he was with Vihari, the couple was able to pressure the New Zealand bowlers who sometimes lost their length. But the dismissal of Vihari in view of tea was perhaps the turning point of the day.

The performance of the New Zealand starters in surviving 23 overs before the stumps was also crucial to strengthen New Zealand's control in the game. Tom Latham was not 27 years old and Tom Blundell was not 29 when the stumps were removed.

Watch the second day of the second Test between New Zealand and India starting at 10.25 p.m. at Sky Sports Cricket.