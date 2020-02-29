New Zealand defends itself to beat Bangladesh in the I20 Women's World Cup T20. The | Cricket News





Hayley Jensen from New Zealand celebrates taking the gate of Romanian Ahmed at Junction Oval

Hayley Jensen and Leigh Kasperek took three wickets each while New Zealand produced a tremendous comeback to beat Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The White Ferns faced him after being knocked down by 91, but Jensen (3-11) and Kasperek (3-23) combined to help fire Bangladesh for 74, 17 runs below the target.

That meant that Ritu Moni's first four wicket tour was not enough to lead Bangladesh to a historic victory in Group A, with its 4-18 the best figures of the 2020 T20 Women's World Cup so far.

They fought in the modest persecution, but were dismissed by 74, with the White Ferns effort as the lowest score ever successfully defended in the competition.

New Zealand will now play with Australia hosts on Monday, with the winner ready to reach the semifinals.

"He wants his great players to step forward in the big games, so I hope they can do it against Australia on Monday," said Kasperek, who rejected concerns about the shape of his team's hitters.

"They will probably be a little disappointed in how they went, but they have been hitting well in training and we are lucky to have the number one and number two hitters in the world."

"I think the very fact that against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka we have managed to overcome the line proves it. Other people have been intensifying."

Meanwhile, India kept its unbeaten start in the tournament by beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

India's Radha Yadav (right) claimed the key wicket of the Sri Lankan Chamari Atapattu

With its place in the semifinals already secured, the Harmanpreet Kaur team achieved a fourth victory by chasing a goal of 114 in 14.4 overs.

Sri Lanka fought for 113-9 after choosing to hit, as Radha Yadav (4-23) deepened the first paths made by Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned 2-18.

Captain Chamari Atapattu (33) was one of only two batters to pass 15, with the undefeated 25-ball Kavisha Dilhari 25 as a late bonus.

India did a light work of persecution with the starter Shafali Verma (47) leading the way, with the help of solid contributions from Smriti Mandhana (17) and Kaur (15).

The live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup T20 continues on Sunday, with South Africa against Pakistan from 3.30 a.m. in Sky Sports Mix and England Women against the West Indies Women in Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 a.m.