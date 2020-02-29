New singer Ralph Tresvant leaves his wife of 16 years for the former El Debarge

Instagram

The success creator of & # 39; Sensitivity & # 39; he separated from his wife Amber after rumors of marital problems and is now dating Monique, who was married to El Debarge.

R&B singer Ralph Tresvant He left his wife Amber after 16 years of marriage and apparently wastes no time to meet a new woman. the New edition The lead singer has continued dating Monique Debarge.

It's unclear when he and Monique started seeing each other, but Monique made his relationship on Instagram official by posting a picture of her with her new man to mark the beginning of 2020. "After all, it's 2020 # 2020vision Cheers!" She captioned the selfie, which showed her flirting with the 51-year-old singer in what looked like a party.

Ralph announced his separation from his wife Amber earlier this year after rumors of marital problems. The former couple married in September 2004 and had a joint ceremony with Ralph's friend / bandmate Ricky bell and Amy Correa. They share a 20-year-old son named Dakari Tresvant.

Amber, who is a virtual artist and visual art designer, grew up as a teenager who admires the New Edition. They met when she was only 13 years old and when they met years later, she was already married to her school sweetheart, Shelly. Amber and Shelly have three children together, but they separated in 1996 after their alleged numerous affairs.

Amber starred in an episode of the popular comedy series "House Party" and appeared in a biographical documentary about her husband's music group, titled "The New Edition Story." He also recorded a solo album shortly after marrying Ralph and recorded two songs from the soundtrack of the films "Money Can Not Buy You Love" and "Somebody Bigger than You and I".

As for Ralph's current girlfriend, Monique, she was married to another R&B star, The "DeBarge from the family group Debarge. She and her ex-husband share four children together. After her separation several years ago, she still retains her last name.