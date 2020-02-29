New online map tracks the growing global threat of coronavirus in real time – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With the first death of the United States by the coronavirus reported on Saturday morning, a new interactive map of Johns Hopkins allows people to track the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus in real time.

The interactive map is the work of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering in Johns Hopkins and shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per location worldwide plus the total number of deaths. On the positive side, the map also shows the number of people who have recovered from the disease.

The data for the tracker comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the World Health Organization, as well as official European and Chinese sources.

Washington state officials issued a brief press release on Saturday announcing the death, gave no details and scheduled a press conference. A spokesman for the EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the center, but gave no details.

State and King County health officials said "new people (have been) identified with the infection, one of whom died." They didn't say how many new cases there are.

Amy Reynolds of the Washington State Department of Health said in a brief telephone interview: "We are dealing with an evolving emergency situation."

The World Health Organization says the risk of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide is now "very high."

There are now more than 85,000 cases worldwide, most of them in China, where the virus originated, and more than 2,900 deaths. As health officials try to contain the virus, it continues to put millions of people in the US. UU. To the limit and stirring the international stock markets.

