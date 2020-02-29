New details emerge on Nigeria's first case of coronavirus | Nigeria News

An Italian man who was confirmed to be Nigeria's first case of coronavirus after arriving from Milan was in the country for almost two full days before being isolated, traveling through Lagos and visiting another state.

The case has sparked a fight on the part of the authorities in the most populous country in Africa, which are now trying to locate all those who arrived on the same flight as the patient and identify the places they visited before going to the hospital.

"We have started working to identify all the contacts of the person since he entered Nigeria and even those who were with him on the plane," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told reporters in Nigeria's capital on Friday. Abuja

The Italian, whose country is most affected in Europe by the coronavirus outbreak, arrived on February 24 on a Turkish Airlines flight that had a connection in Istanbul, Akin Abayomi, health commissioner for the state of Lagos, told reporters.

After spending the night at a hotel near the airport, he arrived at the neighboring state of Ogun on February 25 at his place of work.

He stayed there until he had a fever and body aches on the afternoon of February 26, Abayomi said.

His company's health professionals contacted the biosafety authorities, who transferred him to a containment facility in Yaba, Lagos state.

"It was very clever on the part of the doctors in that facility to keep it overnight in an isolated environment," said Abayomi.

Ehanire said the infection was confirmed on February 27 by the Virology Laboratory of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Disease Control Center, and that the man is now in quarantine but it's okay.

In addition to being the first in Nigeria, the patient is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa.

Turkish Airlines did not comment immediately on the case. There are no confirmed cases in Turkey.

The World Health Organization has said it already has experts in the field in Nigeria, which it identifies as one of the 13 "high priority,quot; countries in Africa.

In a sign of growing concern in Kenya, the country temporarily suspended flights from China on Friday. Kenya has no confirmed cases of the virus.