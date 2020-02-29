NEW COUPLE: Actor Common and Sister Solange de Beyonce!

MTO News has an interesting tea for you: Beyonce's sister, Solange Knowles, seems to be dating rapper and actor, Common.

Common was in New York City last night, attending the Lena Horne Award for Artists Creating Social Impact Inaugural Celebration at City Hall Theater and Solange Knowles was honored at the event.

And according to several people who attended the event, Common was there "with,quot; Solange as his date.

Both Common and Solange are currently single.

Solange announced last month that she and her husband Alan Ferguson were divorcing. Similarly, Common and his longtime girlfriend, Angela Rye of CNN, also separated recently.

