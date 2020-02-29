NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson ready for the Fontana final starts Sunday – Up News Info Los Angeles

FONTANA (Up News Info / AP) – Jimmie Johnson's final race at NASCAR in Southern California is scheduled for Sunday.

Johnson plans to tear down his home track at the Auto Club 400 in Fontana.

%MINIFYHTML2bd943b08358281f91b61e3d7034c37511% %MINIFYHTML2bd943b08358281f91b61e3d7034c37512%

Tickets for the grandstand start at just $ 50, and that includes access to the fan zone for food, live music, stunt shows, children's activities and more. Parking is free all weekend.

Many of Johnson's best memories of the races occurred on this eroded asphalt in California, about 100 miles north of his hometown.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion hopes to add one more incredible memory in his final start at Fontana.

Johnson is the king of Auto Club Speedway in the third race of his last Cup season as a full-time driver. The great Californian has been the favorite at home since he won his first Cup victory here in 2002, and finally added five more trophies.

And after qualifying in an impressive second place on Saturday, he will start in the front row with Clint Bowyer on Sunday as he heads for a historic finale in what is likely his farewell to local fans who have backed the California boy from the start .

"It would be crazy," Johnson said. "I am very optimistic about this weekend. It would be amazing if we could."

Johnson leads Fontana's record books with six wins, 980 laps led, 17 results in the top 10, 13 in the top five and an average of 7.6. He has started 25 times here since that first victory 18 years ago, and somehow he has finished every lap in every race.

After finishing fifth in Las Vegas last weekend in his Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson is allowing himself to think of a seventh victory at Fontana. After all, he is already the only driver who has won here in his 20s, 30s and 40s.

Fontana has worked hard to make a special weekend for Johnson. The images of his face and his cars over the years are stuck on the track in banners and murals. Johnson will lead the field in a five-person salute to the crowd during the laps, while his friend and former teammate, motocross star Ricky Johnson, serves as the honorary driver of the rhythm cars.

And then Johnson's wife, Chandra, and their daughters Genevieve and Lydia will drop the green flag.

"Getting to my local track and seeing the effort they put in to honor me and my career means a lot to me, it really does," Johnson said. "I feel a lot of support."

Johnson was not the first California driver to succeed in NASCAR, but he has long surpassed the achievements of Dick Rathman, Ernie Irvan, Kevin Harvick and even Jeff Gordon to become the biggest car star in the state.

Johnson's past is more rosy than his present: he is caught in the worst run of 97 races without career wins.

Therefore, although Johnson cannot help thinking about the past during his special weekend, it is still based on the reality of daily competition. His memories of his inaugural victory in 2002 are a bit more pragmatic than one would expect.

"It was then that I knew I was going to be employed," he said with a smile. "They told me they would be patient and that I had time, but in my heart I didn't think that was the case, and I knew I had to win." So getting out of here with a trophy meant that I would have a job for a few years, and I was quite excited about that. "