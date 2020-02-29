NASCAR training in Fontana: starting order, pole for Auto Club 400 based on qualifying results

%MINIFYHTML87f882389751ce0a3ce0303d666038c911% %MINIFYHTML87f882389751ce0a3ce0303d666038c912%

Can Kyle Busch go consecutively in the Auto Club 400?

The No. 18 car is looking for more success at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, after dominating last year's race. Busch led 134 laps in 2019, capturing the fourth checkered flag of Auto Club of his career.

However, he will have a lot of competition on Sunday, since the last five races on the track have been won by five different drivers. A good performance in qualifying on Saturday could make a difference.

Here is a look at the field for this year's Auto Club 400.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race in Fontana?

Clint Bowyer beat Jimmie Johnson for .007 seconds to win the pole. Ghost Car technology shows how close Johnson was to catching Bowyer.

Initial formation of NASCAR in Fontana