Mukesh Ambani named ninth richest in the world, with another 2 – Latest news

The head of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, is the ninth richest person in the world along with Steve Ballmer of Microsoft and Larry Page of Google, each with a net worth of $ 67 billion, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2020

Ambani, 62, held a place in the top 10 for the second time after an increase of $ 13 billion or 24 percent in his wealth to $ 67 billion.

"The only Asian in the Top 10, Ambani's wealth increased mainly thanks to a good performance in his telecommunications business," said Hurun Rich List.

Ambani is restructuring Reliance Industries to facilitate planned strategic investments in group businesses: Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, refining and petrochemicals. The conglomerate aims to be a zero net debt company in 18 months and is in discussion to sell 20 percent of the oil business to chemicals to Saudi Aramco, at a business value of $ 75 billion. RIL became the first Indian company to reach the milestone of achieving the market capitalization of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos retains first place on the Hurun 2020 Global List with $ 140 billion, $ 7 billion, mainly due to the world's largest divorce agreement with former wife MacKenzie Bezos, who makes the list in its own right with $ 44 billion.

Amazon is one of the four companies, whose valuations have reached $ 1 billion, the others are Microsoft, Apple and Google. Bezos bought a $ 165 million house, setting a new record for Los Angeles. In February, he promised $ 10 billion to help combat climate change.

Bill Gates, fell to third place in Hurun Global Rich List 2020, with $ 106 billion, despite increasing its wealth by $ 10 billion or 10 percent. Last month, Gates announced a $ 100 million commitment to combat the coronavirus that has triggered a global health emergency.

Over the past two decades, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated more than $ 50 billion to global health and education.

