Most likely, legendary singer Johnny Mathis continues to travel well until age 80 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – What were the chances that the legendary singer Johnny Mathis went on tour 64 years after recording his first album?

The 84-year-old man told me that it all comes down to this: “I love to sing. My dad sang He is the reason I sing, "Mathis explained.

He recently performed a concert in San Rafael, offering favorites as recognized as "It is likely,quot; and "It is not for me to say so."

He admits to being sentimental during the visit to the Bay Area.

"It's wonderful that I realized the fact that I had the opportunity to grow up in San Francisco," he smiled.

He told the audience, his hand moving down, "I remember that when I started singing, I was that tall."

Mathis was the fourth of seven children. When his father bought a $ 25 piano to teach them music, he changed everything.

"We lived in a small apartment building and the door was not big enough for the piano, so it dismantled it and went through it," he said. “I think it was midnight, maybe at 3 or 4 in the morning when I first heard that my dad played the piano. I had no idea."

Mathis sang in the church, at school and at amateur shows. Then he got a voice coach.

"My voice teacher taught me for free," he recalled. "I couldn't afford to pay him, so I ran errands."

Mathis was also a star athlete at George Washington High School and San Francisco State University. He broke a high jump record held by college friend and future great NBA player Bill Russell. SFSU would later name their annual track meeting after Mathis.

But instead of testing for the Olympic Games, Mathis signed with Columbia Records.

Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to go to the Olympics as an athlete?

"He salivated a little from time to time and thought about how it would be not only to sing but to have a high jump record in Italy, for example," he laughed.

The West Hollywood resident has recorded more than 80 albums. But he has never written his own music.

"I have tried to write," he said. "I'm terrible at it."

He takes credit for some changes.

"I have rewritten some of the songs by accident," he chuckled. "I was wrong. But some of the people who have written some of these wonderful songs say," I like that. "Let's change it." But I sang it wrong. & # 39; It doesn't matter. & # 39; "

And although it was not overtly political, Mathis joined the celebrities who sang, inspiring participants in the 1965 Civil Rights March from Selma to Montgomery.

They received a warning that scared him: “Someone was going to shoot us all and kill us all. They were hiding in the bushes in the hills, ”he recalled.

Nothing happened, but his presence sent an important message:

"We are all human beings, we are all equal, whether black, white, yellow or whatever," he said.

Mathis remains grateful for his many life lessons. "I have nothing but gratitude for all the people along the way," he reflected.

And their fans love timeless songs. "It's just excellent. I've always loved his music," said fan and musician Ed Allen.

"He has a classic voice that most people resonate with," said Pearlene Leary, who made the Mathis concert a night date with Edward Shaw.

"He is a great artist and has inspired many more artists to follow him," Shaw said.

So how long will the legend continue to sing? While I can, Mathis said.