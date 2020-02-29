More PS5 specifications accidentally confirmed by a major accessory manufacturer: BGR

February has been a very disappointing month for PlayStation fans who have been dying to see Sony's PS5 announcement, but the coronavirus outbreak is partially responsible for tons of delays and cancellations when it comes to technological events and product launches. The Japanese tech giant is now two steps from Microsoft, which unveiled the name and design of the next generation of Xbox in December and then surprised the world earlier this week with a surprise announcement of Xbox X Series hardware . Sony may not be ready to make any PS5 announcements and the company will not be present at PAX East or GDC this year, but we have a big leak for PlayStation 5 fans after yesterday's news that GameStop confirmed some specifications. Important PlayStation 5: The first PS5 accessory could have been discovered, and seems to confirm even more PS5 key specifications.

We've been watching PS5 spec leaks for months, and we still don't have a definitive answer to our most important question: how much storage will the PS5 have? We know that the PS5 will feature a personalized next-generation SSD from Sony that will run at incredibly fast speeds. That is one of the biggest updates for the console, as it will significantly reduce game load times and improve the entire PS5 experience. It is also the type of specification that will have a direct impact on the final price of the console. Common sense dictates that the PS5 will have at least 1 TB of SSD storage, and some rumors say that Sony has also been looking for 2 GB options. But SSDs remain expensive, no matter how affordable they may seem compared to a few years ago.

Thanks to the other monstrous specifications of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, game developers might be tempted to significantly increase the size of the games, and we have already given them an example of a 100GB title that is about to be released. Therefore, one of the first accessories you can buy for your PS5 will be an external SSD, especially if the PS5 disappoints when it comes to the amount of built-in SSD storage. Now, it turns out that a third-party accessory manufacturer will demonstrate one of those products that seems to have been made specifically for the PS5.

That is the Patriot Gaming Viper PXD M.2 SSD PCIe 3.0 4x unit; The name is bite, I know, but those details are important. This unit can support read and write speeds of up to 1GB / s over NVMe 1.3 with a USB-C connection, according to TweakTown.

Patriot will test the new Viper unit on a PS4 in Pax, and that is already confirmed:

The new Patriot PXD m.2 PCIe Type-C external SSD, the next generation of portable storage solutions, will be displayed and tested on the PlayStation 4 with Marvel's Spiderman videogame. This PCIe m.2-based SSD connectivity over USB 3.2 Type-C provides excellent speed and stability using the PCIe Phison E13 controller, capacities from 512GB to 2TB.

But here's the thing: there is no USB-C port on the PS4, which means that the unit has to connect to the console via USB-A. The PS4 only supports 625 MB / s data transfers, which represents only 62% of the PXD's capabilities. What's going on here?

Returning to the PS5, it is rumored that the console has a PCIe 4.0 SSD, which is even faster than PCIe models such as the new Viper PXD. The theoretical speeds over PCIe could reach from 3 GB / s to 6 GB / s. Combine that with the Patriot Gaming ad, and surely the PS5 will have to have at least one USB-C port on board. That's right, it's pretty clear that this device is meant to be a PS5 accessory instead of just a PS4 add-on.

Given that storage space could be a growing concern on consoles in the coming years and that some companies are targeting players with SSDs for games only, it would make sense for Sony to use USB-C in the next PlayStation for transfers of data. Hopefully, USB-C will also be used to charge the DualShock 5 battery, but that's a completely different issue.