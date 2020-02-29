MLS opening weekend: debuts, team news and statistics | Soccer news

Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire (Sun 8pm) and LAFC vs. Inter Miami (Sun 10.30pm) from the MLS opening weekend, live on Sky Sports





The new season of Major League Soccer starts this weekend

The 2020 MLS season begins this weekend with two new teams, a new supporter defending winner of Supporters & # 39; Shield and a new superstar in action.

Debuts are the subject, as Inter Miami and Nashville SC take the field for the first time, and new franchises have received difficult opening assignments, with Nashville hosting Atlanta United before Inter Miami travels to the Conference finalists West LAFC

Los Angeles Football Club vs Inter Miami CF Live

Atlanta has many new faces after the retirement of Captain Michael Parkhurst and the departures of Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressel. Miles Robinson is injured at the beginning of the season, and since Atlanta started the campaign last year, they could be vulnerable this weekend.

This weekend, David Beckham's Inter Miami CF will finally arrive at Major League Soccer

Meanwhile, LAFC has seen Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Miller move on during the offseason, and after the disappointment of the playoffs the last period, they have a lot to prove.

Elsewhere, Seattle Sounders defending champions receive the Chicago Fire, with Seattle watching a designated player depart in Victor Rodriguez with Joao Paulo arriving in his place.

Seattle vs Chicago Live

Real Salt Lake, who finished third at the Western Conference last season, announced the signing of former Manchester United striker Guiseppe Rossi on Thursday and could be online to appear when traveling to Orlando S.C. Saturday.

After a promising growing season, Minnesota United changed goalkeepers, bringing Miller from LAFC to Vito Mannone. Abu Danladi also left, having left for Nashville in the expansion draft, and Luis Amarilla arrived at his place with a promise of goals, with a trip to the west coast of Portland as his first challenge.

Former Premier League striker Javier Hernández takes L.A. Galaxy to his first game against Houston Dynamo.

Last year's Eastern Conference regular season champions, NYCFC, began the roadside season in Columbus on Sunday afternoon, under a new administration at Ronny Deila. Gedion Zelalem also joins, although he had problems last season at Sporting KC.

Philadelphia Union, after a 55-point campaign last season, visits FC Dallas, which remains practically as it was last season, with the exception of new contracts signed by Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira.

MLS Week One Calendar

Saturday

DC United vs Colorado Rapids (6 p.m.)

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution (8pm)

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy (8.30pm)

San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC (10.30pm)

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union (11pm)

Orlando City vs Real Salt Lake (11pm)

Sunday

Nashville vs Atlanta United (1:00 a.m.)

Vancouver vs Sporting KC (3.30am)

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC (5.30pm)

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati (6pm)

Seattle Sounders vs Chicago Fire – 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football

LAFC vs Inter Miami – 10.30pm, live Sky Sports Football, Main Event & Mix

Monday

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United (12:30 a.m.)