Mitt Romney receives a standing ovation in Denver for a political trial vote

Three weeks after becoming the first American senator in history to vote to condemn a president of his own party, Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah stopped in Denver on Friday night to discuss the state of democracies throughout the world.

Anney Fogh Rasmussen, the former Prime Minister of Denmark, joined Romney to chat at the University of Denver School of International Studies. The event was organized by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Rasmussen to promote democracies and free markets.

"I feel very honored to be on stage with what I would say is a true profile of courage," Rasmussen said of Romney during his opening remarks, which prompted a huge ovation from the crowd of some 300 people in a university auditorium. crowded

“There are a couple of times that I have said things or taken positions that were more appropriate than they were based on conviction. I remember those things with precision and I greatly regret them, ”Romney said. "And I said:" I won't do that again. "I reached a point in my life where I look back and say all the things I've done in my life, I think those two things really stand out and they really bother me. Years, decades later, and I'm not going to do that anymore. "

Rasmussen and Romney spent the rest of their time discussing blooming democracies, nationalism, geopolitics and emerging technologies. They regretted the decline in democracy and the rise of nationalism throughout the world.

"There has been a realignment, to some extent, of our (political) parties," Romney said, noting that blue-collar Americans, especially in the Midwest, voted strongly for Democrats for years, before backing President Donald Trump. in great quantities. And, he said, many women with a college education have left the Republican Party.

"I think that's hard for my party," Romney said of the realignment, "because we're not doing well with young people. We're not doing well with minorities. We're not doing well with women. And if it's not going well with those groups, it will be difficult in the long run to succeed. "

On February 5, Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to condemn President Donald Trump for abuse of power, joining all Democrats and independents to do so. Romney voted to acquit the president for a second charge, for obstruction of Congress. The president was finally acquitted of both charges.

"During the trial, (Romney) was paying attention all the time," Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat and prosecutor at the political trial, told Up News Info on Tuesday. "He was glued to his seat, he was laser focused, he was taking notes all the time."

"On several occasions," Crow recalled, "he approached and said:" This is not clear to me, can you tell us exactly how we know that Ukrainians knew that retention was in place before September 1? That image is not very complete for me. Can you give us more information? "And we would. He was really interested in getting the facts and the right result, whatever it was, and he did what was necessary."