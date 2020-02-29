Minutes after the stabs at Texas high school, a teenager makes a video confession in a social media post – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

THE STEP (CBSDFW.COM) – Two students were injured, one of them seriously, after a stabbing attack at a high school in El Paso on February 27.

The incident happened at the High School of the Americas just before 1:00 p.m. Authorities say the second victim was injured when they tried to intervene when the first victim was stabbed.

The Assistant Superintendent of the Socorro Independent School District, Maribel Macías, explained: “We had an incident in which there were two people involved in an altercation, one of the students was injured and, according to the information we have, we had a second student who was trying to help and was also injured. "

After the stabs, the suspicious teenager fled the scene. While the police searched for the video of a teenager's boy detailing how he had stabbed someone and said that the police were outside the door of his house, it was published on social media. Authorities have not confirmed whether the child in the video is connected to Thursday's attack.

The true Americas High stabbing suspect was located in an apartment complex not far from the school and was taken into custody.

The two injured students are expected to recover.