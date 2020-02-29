Minnesota infectious disease expert discusses how to prepare for the coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7a67e34103b40352d466fd0a742d45ae11% %MINIFYHTML7a67e34103b40352d466fd0a742d45ae12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Health experts in Minnesota and across the county are closely monitoring the coronavirus after learning of the first death in the United States on Saturday.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, says that we must now react to our reality, now that positive cases of the coronavirus appeared in California, Oregon and Washington State this week.

%MINIFYHTML7a67e34103b40352d466fd0a742d45ae13% %MINIFYHTML7a67e34103b40352d466fd0a742d45ae14%

He says the virus will continue to spread through the air and contact person to person quickly.

%MINIFYHTML7a67e34103b40352d466fd0a742d45ae15% %MINIFYHTML7a67e34103b40352d466fd0a742d45ae16%

"It's not about trying to keep it out, but about how we're going to respond," Osterholm said. "We will see emerging cases across the United States in the next 7 to 10 days."

With those statistics, people may want to panic, but Dr. Osterholm says no.

Osterholm says that 80 percent of cases will be mild with zero hospitalization, 20 percent of cases will be hospitalized, five to eight percent will be very serious cases and two percent will die from the virus.

He says the reason for the "big picture,quot; is that this virus is hospitalizing and killing a small percentage of people, mostly older people with underlying health conditions.

Dr. Osterholm says that healthy people who get this virus probably won't have a serious reaction.

Then he said that here in Minnesota, the state government has an emergency plan.

"I am sure that the state of Minnesota will be one of the most prepared states in the country, the governor and the health commissioner have been very involved in doing what we call preparation planning," said Dr. Osterholm.

Osterholm wrote a New York Times opinion article last week about why the coronavirus is not a pandemic, but rather a war cry to successfully join and overcome the spread of this virus and minimize the number of people affected.

Part of being reactive is taking individual measurements too. Dr. Osterholm suggests having a family plan, so everyone knows what to do if someone gets sick.

Also buy non-perishable food and additional medications you may need in case you decide to work from home or limit your time in public.

Children are also at risk of contracting the disease, but they may not show signs.

"Although they are not sick, they can transmit the virus and that means that maybe schools should be closed," said Dr. Osterholm.

Dr. Osterholm's preparation tips: