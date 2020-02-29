Minneapolis and St. Paul firefighters compete for food donations – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Firefighters on both sides of the river will have a small friendly competition in the coming weeks: they will have a food campaign to see who can collect the biggest donation.

The fire departments of Minneapolis and St. Paul participate. Teams say this allows them to help their communities in a different way.

"Normally someone calls 911 and we are responding to an emergency. But now, we can use our facilities to help people in need who may not know where their next meal will come from," said the assistant chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department, Bryan Tyner

The food will go to the North Point Food Rack in Minneapolis and the Hallie Q Brown Food Rack in St. Paul.

You can help by donating non-perishable food at any location in the Fire Department of Minneapolis or St. Paul.

The competition will be held from Sunday to April 12.