Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas live updates, fight results, full card highlights

Mikey Garcia had a rude awakening in his welterweight debut last March, when Errol Spence Jr. excluded him in a unanimous decision.

Now, the four-division world champion returns, still looking to gain weight at 147 pounds when he faces Jessie Vargas at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Saturday night, live on DAZN. For Garcia, 32 (39-1, 30 KOs), the task in question is clear: turn the page of his first professional defeat and prove that he is a legitimate contender in what many consider the toughest division of boxing. .

"When I came to the ring with Errol, it just wasn't my night," Garcia told DAZN News earlier this month. "I felt slow. I felt slow. I felt weak. I felt tired. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong …

"I know there is much more I can do. I hope that on February 29, I will answer all those questions." "I will give all fans a great performance that they can really look at me and say: & # 39; This guy is a true welterweight contender. In fact, he can fight in the welterweight & # 39;".

Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) aims to do everything in his power on Saturday night to make sure Garcia chose the wrong fighter to try to make a statement.

"Keep in mind that there is no easy fight in this division," Vargas said, while speaking with DAZN News during a recent telephone interview. "After this fight, (Garcia) could still drop to 140 (pounds) and try to have some success there, but I see myself having many advantages."

"He's a good fighter, don't get me wrong," Vargas continued. "Still, I am the natural welterweight and I will make sure he feels my power."

Will Garcia dazzle and deliver his first welterweight victory or will Vargas prove to have too much power for the decorated boxer?

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights of Saturday's fight between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas. Follow below for complete results.

Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas live updates, highlights

Follow Sporting News here starting at 8 p.m. ET for the start of the main card results.

What time does the fight between García and Vargas begin?

Preliminaries: 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT

6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT Principal card: 8 p.m. ET | 5 pm. PT

8 p.m. ET | 5 pm. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. PT (approx.)

The coverage of the fight between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas will begin with the card at 6 p.m. with the main card scheduled for 8 p.m. Start. Vargas and Garcia are expected to make their walks for the main event around 11 p.m., although that time depends on the duration of the previous fights.

García vs. Vargas fight card

Principal card

Mikey García against Jessie Vargas; Welterweight

Kal Yafai vs. Roman "Chocolatito,quot; González for the WBA junior bantamweight title of Yafai

Julio César Martínez vs. Jay Harris for the WBC flyweight title of Martínez

Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters; Heavyweight

Billboard