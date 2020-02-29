Michael Morkov is ready to compete in the track World Championships after the scare of the coronavirus | Cycling news

%MINIFYHTML118a8b014d818b29eb5f685ff3c30eb311% %MINIFYHTML118a8b014d818b29eb5f685ff3c30eb312%





Danish cyclist Michael Morkov has been authorized to compete on the cycling track

World championships after two individuals suspected of having the coronavirus on the UAE Tour were negative for the disease.

Morkov, who will compete at Madison on Sunday, had spent 34 hours in isolation in Berlin after traveling to the German capital since the Tour of the United Arab Emirates, where he played the first four stages before leaving the race before.

The last two stages of that race were canceled Thursday night when two staff members in the race developed symptoms that suggest they might have the virus, and runners and race staff remain locked in Abu Dhabi.

But, after the Abu Dhabi Health Department issued a statement on Saturday saying the first 167 tests had been negative, the UCI said Morkov was free to run as usual in Berlin.

In a statement, the world governing body of cycling said that Morkov was "in excellent health, without suspicious clinical signs,quot; and that he was now "free in his movements and activities, even within the velodrome."

Cycling fans protected themselves during the Tour races in Dubai this week

Morkov had been at the velodrome on Thursday night, celebrating Denmark's world record in the search for the team before the news of the coronavirus scare on the UAE Tour, but then agreed with his coaches to voluntarily isolate themselves until new ones arrived Abu Dhabi news.

Although he was placed in isolation, Morkov was not tested for coronavirus according to the advice of the ICU medical team.

"I arrived here on Thursday and just before bed I heard from my UAE sports director that they would cancel the race due to suspicion of having the coronavirus there, so, of course, it was really unfortunate news," Morkov said.

"I went to bed and when I woke up the next morning I was in contact with my coach. He and I decided that it was better to stay in the room for security reasons. Personally, I would not feel well if I endangered someone with the risk of bringing this virus around me. "