Mexico confirms its first 2 cases of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mexican health officials have confirmed their first two cases of the new coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, Mexico's Under Secretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said Friday that two patients had contracted the disease, one of whom had contacted someone who had traveled to northern Italy.

Gatell said one of the two patients was in Mexico City and the other in the state of Sinaloa.

At least five family members of the first patient were quarantined, AP reports.

There were 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the USA. UU. As of Thursday. Of them, 33 were in California.

Of the 33, 24 came from repatriation flights, according to the California Department of Public Health, which means they were US citizens who had contracted the disease outside the country and had been transferred back for treatment and quarantine. Most of them were people who contracted the virus while on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship on the coast of Japan.

On Tuesday, state health officials reported that a female resident of Solano County in northern California became the first patient in the nation to contract the disease through community outreach. She did not travel and was not knowingly exposed to any infected person. I was being treated in the Sacramento area.

A Korean Air hostess who worked several flights from Los Angeles International Airport was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week. The 24-year-old was diagnosed in southern Seoul.

Meanwhile, concerns about the spread of the coronavirus forced organizers to postpone the Korea Times Music Festival in the Hollywood Bowl.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic.