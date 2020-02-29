Memes go viral while online searches are triggered by "Corona Beer Virus,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Memes go viral while online searches are triggered by "Corona Beer Virus" - CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the most popular beers in the world is receiving the meme treatment thanks to COVID-19.

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, online searches for "Corona beer virus,quot; and "Coronavirus beer,quot; are hurting the Corona beer brand, according to Bloomberg News.

Data from the global research firm YouGov show that purchase intent among adult Americans has plummeted to a minimum of two years due to the rapid spread of the virus, which shares many symptoms with the common flu.

%MINIFYHTML80a3c93e57d2675420c4c90f172398d511%%MINIFYHTML80a3c93e57d2675420c4c90f172398d512%

According to data from YouGov Plc, the so-called purchase intention among adults in the US. UU. It has plummeted to the lowest level in two years.

Nearly 40% of Americans say they will not buy Corona beer "under any circumstances,quot; due to the unrelated virus, according to the survey.

The news of Corona's struggles were quickly picked up by the "members,quot; in social networks.

ImageImage "data-lazy-src =" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPW1CEfWkAE-Mw2?format=jpg,amp;name=900x900,amp;is-pending-load=1 "srcset =" data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP / // and H5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7Image "data-lazy-src =" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPhDhxQXkAAPbpX?format=jpg,amp;name=small,amp;is-pending-load=1 "srcset =" data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP /// and H5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7Image "data-lazy-src =" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPDoSUuX4AE1MAo?format=jpg,amp;name=900x900,amp;is-pending-load=1 "srcset =" data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP /// and H5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7Image "data-lazy-src =" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPDoR1oW4AE82s-?format=jpg,amp;name=small,amp;is-pending-load=1 "srcset =" data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP // / yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7

Image "data-lazy-src =" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ERp1tXlU8AA3EGT?format=jpg,amp;name=large,amp;is-pending-load=1 "srcset =" data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP /// and H5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7 "class =" jetpack-lazy-image

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here