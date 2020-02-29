Memes go viral while online searches are triggered by "Corona Beer Virus,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One of the most popular beers in the world is receiving the meme treatment thanks to COVID-19.

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, online searches for "Corona beer virus,quot; and "Coronavirus beer,quot; are hurting the Corona beer brand, according to Bloomberg News.

Data from the global research firm YouGov show that purchase intent among adult Americans has plummeted to a minimum of two years due to the rapid spread of the virus, which shares many symptoms with the common flu.

Nearly 40% of Americans say they will not buy Corona beer "under any circumstances,quot; due to the unrelated virus, according to the survey.

The news of Corona's struggles were quickly picked up by the "members,quot; in social networks.