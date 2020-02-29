Maximum security wins the Saudi Arabia Cup in Riyadh | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7b481167df74a3c59bee6d7797e2ad8411% %MINIFYHTML7b481167df74a3c59bee6d7797e2ad8412%





Maximum Security passes first place in the Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security succeeded in Riyadh to win a first epic race of the Saudi Arabia Cup, the most valuable race in the world.

In doing so, once and for all he erased the pain of losing the Kentucky Derby, as he was the first horse to be disqualified from first place in the & # 39; Run for the Roses & # 39; for causing interference.

Twice a winner in the first grade company since that May day last year, the foal trained by Jason Servis was also subsequently bought by Coolmore, while its original owners Gary and Mary West remain involved.

However, the victory did not seem likely for most of the nine-stage competition in the King Abdulaziz Racetrack, as the Pegasus World Cup hero Mucho Gusto advanced strongly and led a bit.

The Maximum Security remained faithful to the task of Luis Sáez, but did not seem to be catching Mucho Gusto, trained by Bob Baffert, until he began to wander under the nearby house of Irad Ortiz Jr.

Another American runner, the Midnight Bisou, was advancing rapidly from the rear, while Benbatl de Saeed bin Suroor was also pitching.

But it was Maximum Security and Saez who stayed at the best of all to record a famous victory. Midnight Bisou was a second gallant, with Benbatl of Saeed bin Suroor running a huge third race.