Matt Walls wins the omnium bronze for GB at the Track World Championships | Cycling news





Matt Walls won Britain's third medal of the World Track Championship in Berlin with bronze in the omnium

Matt Walls delivered on Saturday the third British medal of the World Championship on track cycling with bronze at the men's omnium in Berlin.

Walls made a great attack with the Australian Cameron Meyer in the final points race, winning a lap in the field to rise in rank and win his first medal in the World Championship.

The medal was a welcome boost for Britain's team after a clash had ended the hopes of Elinor Barker and Neah Evans in the women's Madison, leaving Britain still looking for her first gold medal of this week's event On the last day of Sunday.

Elinor Barker and Neah Evans ended up outside the medal locations in Madison after being involved in an accident

"The accident was partly my fault," Evans said. "There was a change, but I didn't see it until the last minute. By then, I had promised to come with a lot of speed and I hoped I could push them away a little, but … yes. The Madison is an absolute chaos."

With six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin suffering early outings in the men's individual sprint, the British two-silver and bronze loot so far leaves them work to be done to prevent this from being their worst World Championship medal haul in an Olympic year since 1996.

Britain has not failed to win a gold medal in a World Championship in an Olympic year since 1992, but there are only three opportunities left: in the men's Madison, the women's points race and the women's keirin.