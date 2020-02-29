Match report – Toronto 0 – 32 St Helens





Jonny Lomax ran in two attempts when St Helens defeated Toronto

Two attempts by Jonny Lomax put St Helens on his way to leaving his World Club Challenge defeat firmly with a 26-0 victory over Toronto Wolfpack in the Saturday night Super League clash.

Lomax went through the defense twice in the first half for attempts, with James Bentley adding another before he had to get injured to help the Saints a 20-0 lead in the clash at Warrington Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Other attempts by Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Aaron Smith, plus Tommy Makinson kicking five of five conversion attempts and a penalty, achieved a comfortable victory for the winners of last year's Grand Final.

The result ensured that the promoted Wolfpack has not yet won in the Super League after five games, while his frustration was compounded by the dismissal of Bodene Thompson in the second half.

