Match Report – Leicester 14 – 8 Worcester





Telusa Veainu about the Leicester attack

Leicester broke a nearly two-year hoodoo with a 14-8 victory at the Gallagher Premier over Worcester.

%MINIFYHTML67a094b781924206cb3a8cd6476886cc11% %MINIFYHTML67a094b781924206cb3a8cd6476886cc12%

Worcester had emerged victorious in the five meetings in all competitions.

The victory, which came through an attempt by Jordan Olowofela and three penalties for replacing half of the Johnny McPhillips fly, is not enough to lift the Tigers from 11th place in the table, since they remain a point behind the Warriors.

Worcester points came in the first half with an attempt by Perry Humphreys and a penalty by Scottish midfielder Duncan Weir, but his momentum slowed as the game progressed.

Ollie Lawrence faces Jordan Olowofela

The Warriors' defeat extended their sterile Premier career to five losses since their last win on December 28.

Leicester thought they had started an explosion after Tongan's full back, Telusa Veainu, cleverly intercepted the ball when the center Ollie Lawrence threw it.

Veainu shot sixty meters to the line, but was brought back for a bump in the accumulation. Worcester returned the blow and Lawrence claimed in the process.

After Ted Hill, the flanker, made his way into the field, the territory brought a quick ruck ball for Lawrence to feed Humphreys to score.

Greg Bateman leads strongly for the Tigers

McPhillips, for the injured Noel Reid, kicked the first points of Leicester with a penalty of 30 meters when his team began to defend itself.

They took the lead seven minutes before the break when an orderly kick to the left corner of Ben White scrum from a ruck saw Olowofela jump as he entered the test zone to land.

However, an offside against their own positions by the Tigers gave Weir a simple penalty of 15 meters to tie the scores at halftime.

Leicester lived on the leftovers in the first period, but Worcester was his worst enemy when the second period began, losing the line ball in his own throws, aimless passes that lost possession and a blow with an attempt at begging.

Dan Cole from Leicester Tigers stops Duncan Weir

The game deteriorated to a stalemate for 20 minutes until McPhillips broke the discomfort when he threw a 25-meter penalty to the wind to give his team a three-point lead.

Now it was Worcester who simply had remains of possession while Leicester dominated the line-outs thanks to the imposing presence of the bolt Harry Wells and his followers.

Leicester thought they had made the decisive attempt to win the game with three minutes left when an attack found Olowofela in the wing.

He was largely approached by a flying Jamie Shillock and tried to put the ball on the line in the corner flag, but was ruled out after referee Adam Leal consulted with television officer David Grashoff.

But Leicester secured a fourth victory of the Premier League season when Worcester infringed a scrum in front of his own posts, giving McPhillips three simple points.