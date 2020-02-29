Match Report – Harlequins 34 – 30 Exeter





Alex Dombrandt of Harlequins celebrates in the final whistle

A last-minute penalty attempt gave Harlequins a dramatic victory of extra points over the top of the table, Exeter, which gave new life to his Gallagher Premier League season.

%MINIFYHTML299e341cb32c0fef4f46a77ebf05a6ca11% %MINIFYHTML299e341cb32c0fef4f46a77ebf05a6ca12%

Joe Simmonds' one-man master class, which included two attempts, three penalties and three conversions, seemed enough for the Chiefs in an upside-down encounter at Stoop.

But Quins hit the line in death while chasing a first league victory in more than a month and were rewarded with a late victory to move to sixth place.

Phil Dollman scores for Exeter

They seemed to have grabbed him when Gabriel Ibitoye approached. But referee Christophe Ridley had flown too early, and Quins was apparently denied.

But the Chiefs, with the first Devotee Ollie and then Alec Hepburn sent to the dumpster in a crazy ending, could not endure forever and a final penalty for the Quins scrum was too much for Ridley and went to the posts to grant Quins an attempt to penalize and provoke seismic celebrations.

Quins started the game with just one win in their last five league games, including a humble home from London Irish earlier this month, and it was demonstrated in the first exchanges.

Danny Care failed to catch the initial kick and then Phil Dollman, in the first attack of the Chiefs, shook Smith with ease to advance on the left.

Smith began to make peace with a penalty after the Quins scrum, anchored by Mark Lambert in his 250th appearance for the club, began to push.

Sam Simmonds was in good shape for Exeter Chiefs

Joe Simmonds responded with his own penalty for a 10-3 lead for league leaders. But Quins kept coming and when a smart Smith throwing ball caught Dollman in his area inside the goal, Quins returned to the fight.

After a succession of scrum penalties on the line, Care hit and dropped the Paul Lasike wrecking ball to break in, Smith converted and everything went square.

Smith and Joe Simmonds then exchanged penalties around the half-hour mark when the skies opened and at the break the two sides entered locked at 13-13.

Paul Lasike of Harlequins scores his team's first attempt

The sun rose again during the second half, and smiled at the sight of Quins, when the new replacement Tevita Cavubati made its way.

But the Chiefs came back roaring. The penetration of Sam Simmonds in the 22 main phases later, when his brother Joe moved to the left.

The young man converted his own score and everything was square, but not for long. Elvis Taione went to the right, it was the youngest Simmonds who again finished the job and added the extras for a 27-20 lead.

But Quins was not done, emptying his bench and then leveling up when the man of the Smith party advanced on the left and then added the difficult extras to the wind.

But Joe Simmonds again had an answer, punching his third penalty of the contest to be 30-27 with a quarter of an hour to go.

What followed was a total unidirectional traffic when Quins pursued victory.

Referee Christophe Ridley gives Harlequins a penalty attempt with the last play of the game.

Devotee saw yellow for a high shot on Smith and Quins obtained penalty after penalty, but did not settle for a draw. After Hepburn also saw yellow, his patience was finally rewarded.