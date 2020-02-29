Mark Wahlberg & # 39; grateful & # 39; that your daughter does not drive after the Lava incident

Instagram

During his appearance on & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39 ;, The actor of & # 39; Daddy & # 39; s Home & # 39; Remember the time when her eldest daughter Ella Rae drove a golf cart in Hawaii and ended up in & # 39; dry, sharp and dangerous lava & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Mark Wahlberg He is more than happy that his eldest daughter does not obtain her driver's license in the near future. In fact, Cade Yeager of "Transformers: the last gentleman"She admits in a recent interview that she is" grateful, "Ella Rae, 16, has not asked to sit behind the wheel since she had a bad driving incident that involved lava during a vacation in Hawaii.

The 48-year-old actor told the story during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"Thursday, February 27." We were in a golf cart and we were supposed to stay on the road and both sides were lava, "he recalled." And then I said, "Slow down around the corner. & # 39; She didn't. You know, it's like, you know, she has music playing and then, suddenly, she starts climbing up the lava and literally get out of the car, leaving me. "

%MINIFYHTMLe5bff1bfa0edfea89812dbd59759fb0511% %MINIFYHTMLe5bff1bfa0edfea89812dbd59759fb0512%

Noting that "it was dry, sharp, you know, dangerous lava," the younger brother of Donnie Wahlberg He said: "So, she hasn't asked to drive anymore, which I appreciate." He added: "And before that, it was like, & # 39; Dad, let me take your car. We're going to drive around the neighborhood & # 39; and I was, as you know, trying to give her all the safety tips and she just he didn't listen to me, you know, so I'm glad he changed now. "

<br />

This was not the first time Mark talked about being a girl's father. When going through "The Ellen DeGeneres show", the "Deepwater Horizon"The star recalled the moment she didn't have the opportunity to dance with Grace Margaret, 10, at her father and daughter's school dance.

"I didn't get a dance," he admitted to the host Ellen Degeneres. "And I told her that we were going to make the whole big circle and that I was going to leave. And she said:" Dad, if you're ashamed, I'll never talk to you again. But what he did was hang out with me. He sat on the edge of the stage, next to the DJ. "

<br />

However, what he did was confront the DJ at the dance for a bad selection of songs. "I'm sitting there with another father and I say: & # 39; This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics that play in a school dance for girls and I say, & # 39; it's not right & # 39; ;. "he related. "I told the DJ and he said: & # 39; Oh, I thought it was & # 39;. I said:" What are you doing? I'm listening to F bombs and this and that. Not well!" "