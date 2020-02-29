Marin County suspect arrested with "plethora,quot; of child pornography – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Point Reyes with what authorities described as "a lot of child pornography,quot; earlier this week.

The Marin County Sheriff detectives were acting on a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that there was a possible suspect requesting, sharing and / or receiving nude photographs and videos of minors through a web-based platform.

After extensive investigation, detectives determined that suspicious activity originated in a residence in Point Reyes.

The detectives identified Dailyn Luis Gutierrez, 21, as the suspect and on Wednesday they filed a search warrant at his residence and arrested the suspect. A preliminary investigation into his personal electronic devices discovered thousands of images and videos that represent obscene matters of minors.

The evidence seized in the case will undergo an additional forensic examination. Authorities said there was no indication that any of the victims represented in the images and videos are from Marin County.

Gutierrez was admitted to the Marin County Jail for the charge of possession of obscene materials. Your bond is set at $ 10,000.