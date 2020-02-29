Mandy Moore almost gave up acting before & # 39; This Is Us & # 39;

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; A Walk to Remember & # 39; He admits that he lost his confidence and almost stopped acting after struggling to get a role and be repeatedly rejected.

Up News Info –

Mandy Moore considered stopping acting before getting his career role in the hit American television show "We are".

The multi-talented star had been better known for his singing than his performance in 2015, although he had starred in relatively successful films. "A walk to Remember"Y"Because I said"for this moment.

%MINIFYHTML61077589d88bf0080426093210c8d41011% %MINIFYHTML61077589d88bf0080426093210c8d41012%

However, when it came to his future in business, Mandy wasn't sure he had what it takes to achieve it, with the constant setbacks that are taking its toll.

"He had made four failed television pilots," he said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning", broadcast this Sunday, March 1, 2020." Then, I was at the point where I was like, & # 39; Maybe this performance is made for me & # 39 ;. Like, & # 39; Maybe I need to hang it up and go back to Florida, go to school, try to try something else. "

Fortunately, Mandy persevered and achieved a completely new fan base through her role as Rebecca Pearson in "This Is Us."

In another part of the interview, she talked about her marriage to Ryan Adams. The couple married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2016, with the 35-year-old star admitting that their problematic relationship contributed to their low self-esteem.

"I felt that I was at a point in my life where I felt more comfortable, becoming the least priority, and I became as small as possible so that someone else felt comfortable," he explained.