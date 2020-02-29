Man rescued in Studio City after jumping off the bridge – Up News Info Los Angeles

CITY OF STUDY (CBSLA) – A man was rescued on Saturday after jumping off a bridge to the Los Angeles River flood control channel in Studio City, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. at 4058 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

%MINIFYHTML36078c4dd5d78535bf83b6bc5097e5e711% %MINIFYHTML36078c4dd5d78535bf83b6bc5097e5e712%

The LAFD reported that the man was "aware and alert." His wounds were described as non-fatal.

For rescue, firefighters were taken down the canal, which was mostly dry. Then they put the man on a stretcher and took him to ground level using 24-foot stairs. An ambulance took the man to a hospital.