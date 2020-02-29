Man, Boy Shot In The Baldwin Hills Area; Suspects fled the scene – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and a girl were shot in the Baldwin Hills area of ​​Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez.

%MINIFYHTMLc91b6c22accf608f8fc5d22cd9c96c9511% %MINIFYHTMLc91b6c22accf608f8fc5d22cd9c96c9512%

They were taken to a hospital in stable condition, Lopez said.

Three suspects fled the area on foot after the shooting, but have not yet been identified.

Lopez said it is unknown at this time if the incident is related to gangs.

An investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).