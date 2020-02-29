Mama June looks sloppy and has rotten teeth in the new trailer & # 39; If it's not hot & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf5631c9179f975484e6b507e08fa139311% %MINIFYHTMLf5631c9179f975484e6b507e08fa139312%

Before the promotion of the next season 4 of the WE television series ends, fans glimpse the current state of Mama June, which does not look very good since her front teeth are apparently rotting.

"Mama June: from no to hot The | Family Crisis "returns with more drama. In a new season 4 trailer for the WE television show, June Shannon You can also see Mama June being brought back to the family after months of dealing with the law after the drug-related arrest of her boyfriend and Edward "Geno" Doak.

The dramatic clip begins with the memory of June and Geno was arrested in March 2019 for drug possession and an alleged altercation. The couple pleaded not guilty in October, but that doesn't make June's daughter, Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) regain your trust for your mother.

"I don't even know who she is anymore," Honey Boo Boo admits when someone adds a voiceover, "Geno has her so trapped." Meanwhile, the 20-year-old June daughter, Pumpkin (Lauryn Shannon) does not stop when it comes to criticizing her mother's boyfriend, whom she calls "a piece of shit." She adds to the camera: "I don't think Mom really understands that everything she does also affects us all."

Later in the trailer, "Boot Camp Marriage"Psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major is intervening with Mama June while trying to convince Honey Boo Boo that her mother loves her. As if that wasn't dramatic enough, Jennifer, the current wife of Mama June's former Sugar Bear (Mike Thompson), seeks full custody of Honey Boo Boo, since he does not believe that Pumpkin is able to care for the 14-year-old girl.

Before the clip ends, fans glimpse the current status of Mama June. She doesn't look very good since her front teeth apparently rot. Making her look messier is her disheveled hair. He is getting emotional when he opens the door where Pumpkin is waiting.

"Nobody knows what the true story is," June tells the camera while holding back the tears.

"Mama June: Family Crisis" returns Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.