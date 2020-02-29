Mama June and her boyfriend Geno have fun together while her family desperately waits for her to leave him!

It's no secret that Mama June's family has been wanting nothing more than leaving Geno. However, she and her boyfriend seem not to bother as they were caught spending time together while partying at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Casino and Hotel in Florida yesterday.

Of course, this excursion shows that your relationship is still really strong despite all the controversy surrounding it.

Mama June Shannon's family really doesn't like the man she has chosen to date, but judging by her last date, she doesn't seem to be worried about that at all!

Last night, they went to get something to eat and then spent time at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood casino and hotel, where they were seen having drinks and an order of fries.

This comes amid reports that his loved ones are not big fans of Geno and are really desperate to see her abandon him!

In addition, there have been rumors that Mama June and her family have not had much contact lately.

Instead, the two have been together on the road, their past problems with drug use affect their health.

The trailer of the season 4 of Mama June: From Not to Hot shows the star of the program in front of an intervention of his loved ones.

She is also shown crying her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, who is now under the tutelage of her older sister instead of her own mother, while Marriage Boot Camp psychiatrist, Dr. Ish Major, tries to comfort her by saying: " Understand that your mother loves you.

It makes sense that people close to Mama June are so worried about her, since she and her boyfriend were arrested for drug possession, which also followed an altercation at a gas station in Alabama.

The man was charged with "domestic violence / harassment,quot; after that incident and it wasn't even the first and only time he had problems with the law!



