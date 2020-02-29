Malotru arrives at him in Lingfield Park | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7b0dbfdc810e974a9a5186eacc03ff5b11% %MINIFYHTML7b0dbfdc810e974a9a5186eacc03ff5b12%





Andrea Atzeni riding Malotru (left)

Malotru produced an elegant display to capture the bets of Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Spring Cup in Lingfield.

Marco Botti's pony looked like the class act on paper in the ranked race, having finished fourth at the Gimcrack in York before disappointing a bit at the Mill Reef in Newbury.

Traveling smoothly before exploding under Andrea Atzeni, Casamento's son represented the Raaeb of Saeed bin Suroor in three quarters and a quarter, in what was a fast track qualifier for the All-Day Finals Day on Good Friday.

"I rode it last year in Milan when he won quite well," said Atzeni.

"He ran well enough in Newbury and it's a horse that Marco thinks a lot."

"It's a learning curve for him, it's important that he relaxes and, if he does, he could go a little further."

"He will go running today, but his class helped him."

Botti told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm very happy, he traveled well.

"We came here to relax. Last year he looked like a sprinter, but Andrea said that once it was covered, he traveled well.

"He has a lot to do and will come for it, he was worried about his physical condition; I thought it would arrive 10 days too soon."

"We can observe six and seven stadiums and maybe stretch up to a mile. I think we'll probably see seven stadiums and one mile."

Nonios was an impressive winner of Bombardier Hops Amber Beer Handicap for David Simcock and Dylan Hogan.

The five still had a chance near home and it was the eight-year-old boy who swept the outside to win well.

Hogan said: "I was a little worried that we didn't gallop much, but when I asked him to answer, he did.

"He loves to get into trouble and when he runs downhill you can go wherever you want with him."

"If you let him find his feet, he returns home well."

Richard Hughes' Top Breeze prevailed by the narrowest margin at Betica Casino Handicap.

The 7-4 favorite had a great run down the railing under Shane Kelly, but Verne Castle, after heading, struggled to be hit only by a nose.