Maine will vote on a stricter law on vaccine requirements

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Mainers is considering ruling out a law that eliminates most exemptions for childhood vaccines in the context of a global fever because it contains a virus for which there is no vaccine.

Some voters say that the COVID-19 virus that is spreading, and the rush to develop a vaccine, could cause undecided Mainers to be wrong in maintaining the strictest vaccination law, which eliminates philosophical and religious exemptions.

"It brings it home and to reality for those who may be on the fence," said Brandon Mazer, of Portland, who supports the law.

The referendum on the Veto of the People on Tuesday would nullify the law that ends the exclusion of non-medical vaccines by September 2021 in public and private schools and universities, including nurseries. It is part of a tendency for states to tighten rules on vaccines in response to the growing number of unvaccinated children.

Referendum supporters say that philosophical and religious exemptions must be restored because parents, not legislators, must be responsible for making medical decisions for their children.

People are preparing to vote on Tuesday, as the global count of people sick with the virus has exceeded 85,000, and the Centers for Disease Control has warned the US. UU. Prepare for an increase in infection rates.

There is no vaccine for the new virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes. But researchers are working on vaccines and treatments.

Jessica D. Simpson, 68, of Cape Elizabeth, said a colleague of his in a nonprofit organization had planned to vote previously to reinstate exemptions. The colleague now votes to keep the law.

“She said:‘ Oh, by the way, I changed my mind about the referendum. I am quite scared of (COVID-19), and I would like there to be a vaccine and for people to be vaccinated, "he said.

Last weekend, Democratic governor Janet Mills urged Mainers to respect the new law, saying that the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world underlines the importance of getting vaccinated.

But nobody knows if COVID-19 will have an impact on voters.

Bobby Reynolds, the campaign manager for the effort to maintain the law, said that despite anecdotal evidence from people who say they have changed their minds due to the new virus, most people have already decided.

And a spokeswoman for Yes On 1 Maine to Reject Big Pharma, who leads the momentum to repeal the law, said few people have mentioned COVID-19 in approximately 600,000 phone calls made to voters. He said he may understand that some people might fear COVID-19, but said the discussion is not related to Maine law.

"It is not really relevant to the discussion about whether these certain vaccines should be mandatory. There is no vaccine for the coronavirus and, if there is one, it is not in the mandatory,quot; childhood vaccine schedule, "he said.

The Legislature's action last year occurred in the context of an increase in pertussis cases in Maine.

The Maine vaccination exclusion rate for kindergarten children is three times higher than the national average, and the authorities warned that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rate among kindergarten children had dropped below 94%. That is below the necessary "herd,quot; immunity level of 95% immunization, state officials said.