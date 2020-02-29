Mahathir claims the majority, while the king prepares to swear in rival | Malaysia News

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Malaysian interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Sunday morning that his coalition Pakatan Harapan had enough support to form a government and would prove it with a vote in Parliament, just an hour before the king swore by Muhyiddin Yassin , the ally become a rival. as prime minister

"I tell the public that I have the majority support," Mahathir told reporters at a live press conference. "I have 114."

The 94-year-old veteran politician said he had proof of support in the form of statutory statements and letters and requested an urgent session of Parliament.

Mahathir was flanked by politicians from the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which won power in May 2018, but has been pursued by political fighting that reached a critical point last weekend when a dissident group tried to form an alliance with the opposition . The move led to Mahathir's resignation and days of uncertainty that the king, a constitutional monarch, had tried to resolve by meeting with each member of Parliament individually.

On Saturday, the palace announced that Muhyiddin, 72, had the confidence of Parliament and would take oath as prime minister on Sunday.

Treason

Mahathir said he felt betrayed by Muhyiddin, who was previously Interior Minister of the Pakatan Harapan government.

"We will see a man who does not have the support of the majority become prime minister," he said.

During the past week, Muhyiddin, who began his political career in the 1970s with the then dominant United National Organization of Malaysia (UMNO), has forged an alliance with UMNO and PAS, the Islamic party of Malaysia, with the support of the party Main in the Borneo territory of Sarawak.

Some Malaysians held a protest in downtown Kuala Lumpur after it was announced that Muhyiddin would become Malaysia's next prime minister, saying UMNO was returning through the "back door,quot; (Vincent Thian / AP Photo)

Muhyiddin was deputy prime minister of Najib Razak when he was fired in 2015, amid a multimillion dollar corruption scandal at the 1MDB state fund.

He left UMNO and joined forces with Mahathir, who helped multiethnic coalition of Pakatan Harapan to victory in the May 2018 election.

Najib is now on trial for corruption, as are other UMNO senior politicians.