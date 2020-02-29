Luton 1 – 1 Stoke

Luton striker James Collins scored a penalty for injury time to beat his team a crucial endpoint against stoke rivals Stoke on Kenilworth Road.

It seemed that the visitors had done enough to get a precious victory along the way, only to grant a kick to death, which the top scorer of the Town hid with confidence.

The city was ahead after nine minutes when Tommy Smith's cross shot was delivered by Sam Vokes alert from close range for his seventh season and the first since New Year's Day.

Tom Ince should have doubled the Potters' advantage a few moments later, escaping the attention of the home defense only to see his attempt under an excellent save from goalkeeper Simon Sluga, who swerved over the bar with his legs.

Image:

Tommy Smith of Stoke City fights with James Collins of Luton Town



It took about 20 minutes for Hatters to have his first real attack, when the deep right-back midfielder Martin Cranie was greeted by the prominent shooter Collins, who flew acrobaticly to the ground and Harry Cornick put his header too close to Jack Butland.

Ince had another effort in the final stretch that was easy for Sluga, while Izzy Brown, who was fit again, curled up on the bar after receiving Dan Potts pass in what was a desperately poor first half of the hosts .

In the second period, Ince could have done better by beating the offside trap, only to slip when shooting, since Sluga met on the second attempt.

Sam Clucas then saw his shot fly very far from the target from 22 yards, before Town thought they had a leveler after 70 minutes.

The shot by substitute George Moncur was rejected by goalkeeper Butland and Cornick turned the ball loose, only to see the line judge's flag raised offside.

Nick Powell had a chance for Stoke, who was clearly eager to continue what they had, burning from the edge of the box when he had time and space to continue.

Town increased the pressure slightly in the final stages and received a penalty in the 90th minute when substitute Callum McManaman was knocked down in the area after a good streak of Luke Bolton.

Collins took a step forward to maintain his courage and send Butland the wrong way to be 11 in the season and steal a point for the Hatters.

The result causes Hatters to remain at the bottom of the table, five points behind Stoke, which are one place and two points above the drop zone.