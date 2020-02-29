Luke Donald and Lee Westwood, one of the leaders of Honda Classic | Golf news

















Wayne Riley and James Haddock review the second round of the Honda Classic, where Luke Donald and Lee Westwood are behind leader Brendan Steele

The English duo Luke Donald and Lee Westwood are a shot away in the intermediate stage of the Honda Classic at the PGA National.

Donald produced a notable second round at the Champion Field, as he played in the front nine in just 30 for a four below 66 after fighting from the start after starting in the 10th.

That placed the 42-year-old next to 46-year-old Westwood under four after 36 holes, and the latter added a 69 to his 67 opening.

The couple share second place with the American JT Poston (69), with Brendan Steele setting the pace at five below.

Donald made bogeys on days 11, 12 and 14 to fall to three in the tournament, but began his change with birdie-two on days 15 and 17.

Donald's eight little birds came from within 12 feet thanks to an excellent game of iron

Six little birds followed in the first nine, interspersing a bogey in the fifth, and he was pleased to be rewarded for his patience.

"The start was not ideal, but I wasn't hitting really terrible shots, just a little off with my approach shots, and it can bite you pretty quickly, in this place," said Donald.

"But I was still patient. I felt that I was swinging well and fortunately I managed to get a lot of little birds."

Luke Donald was pleased to put himself in a 'great position' with his four children under 66 in the second round of the Honda Classic

"I like it when conditions are difficult. It's when I play my best, especially with this northwest wind, the course tends to play a little harder this way."

"You must be very patient, choose your places to attack, and I have had a decent track record in this field. I had the opportunity to win once or twice. It is a field that I enjoy and fits my eye. There are some difficult shots, and you have to play intelligently and aggressively when you have the opportunity. "

Donald, who has not won a tournament since 2013, also admitted that he was inspired by Westwood's recent performances, which include a victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship last month.

"Lee has obviously shown that age is just a number," he added. "He has been playing very well lately, a victory in Abu Dhabi not long ago, and it seems to be very consistent week after week."

Lee Westwood felt that he had played 'a slightly neglected round' despite having a 69 under one

"Obviously I have had a short period of shortage in the last two years, but just seeing those boys continue to fight and keep fighting and do well, it's nice to see, and it certainly motivates me."

Westwood also started in the tenth and was reasonably happy with his 69, which included three birdies and two bogeys, although he also regretted a pair of "careless,quot; holes.

"It was a bit complicated out there with the cold this morning," he said.

"The ball didn't go that far. I think there was a little more breeze today, but in general, I played quite similar to what I did yesterday. Just a little careless in both pairs.

There was still some frustration for Westwood despite being in red figures once again.

"On the 18th I made two good shots and it took four to get down and I bogey there, and I hit the pilot, seven of iron in the third and three putts.

"But I'm satisfied with my location and looking forward to the weekend. If I keep playing like this, I should have the chance on Sunday."

The 36-year-old American Steele held a two-shot lead twice in the final stages, the first after birdie in the 15th when he approached a hole in one dying and won a new car when his exit hit a 360 degree turn. go around the hole.

Brendan Steele approached agonizingly to a hole in one and a new car when his starting stroke took a 360 degree turn around hole 15 in the Honda Classic

He also made birdie in par-17 17 thanks to another superb blow after a bogey in 16, but he slipped again in the last after finding water with his approach.

US Open champion Gary Woodland easily places himself in three under 67, sharing fifth place with Sepp Straka of Austria (67), America Nick Watney (66) and Australia's Cameron Davis (67).

Open champion Shane Lowry is also at a surprising distance from the lead in two under a second successive 69, the Irishman finishing strongly with birdies in 14 and 15 and an eagle in 18, where he recovered from 19 feet.

2:31 Shane Lowry revealed that he is happy with his game after having had a solid start in the Honda Classic with 69 consecutive Shane Lowry revealed that he is happy with his game after having had a solid start in the Honda Classic with 69 consecutive

Tommy Fleetwood sat next to fellow Englishmen Donald and Westwood in four below after four birdies in the first nine, but a mixed bag in the inner half, which included a double bogey in the 11th, also saw him finish the day in two below after a 68)

Englishman Tom Lewis shared the advantage of the first round after a flawless 66, but endured a miserable Friday with five bogeys in seven holes from 12 after hitting at 10, before a level nine in the front gave him a 75 that left him one on top, one behind his compatriot Ian Poulter (70).

Justin Rose (74) missed the cut in six more, while Matt Wallace (73), who was above the mark in four more, defending champion Keith Mitchell and world No. 3 Brooks Koepka, who charged a second Next, he will also have the weekend off, along with Matt Every, whose 85 included an 11 in the fifth par three where he found water four times.