Luka Doncic turned 21 on Friday, but her birthday celebration was spoiled in Miami.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to cause a 126-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

With former teammates from Slovenian national team Doncic and Goran Dragic facing each other, the Heat, as they did when Dallas visited last season, considered it the night of Slovenian heritage.

There were hundreds of fans waving European nation flags in the crowd. Some even wore shirts specially designed with Doncic and Dragic on the front, and the Slovenian flag on the back.

Former teammates of the Slovenian national team Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat (L) and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks hugged after the game, which was considered Slovenian Heritage Night.



But Doncic's aching thumb kept the prodigious All Star under control. A 2 by 9 start was shaken from the floor to finish with 23 points and 10 assists.

"I couldn't catch the ball," Doncic said. "I didn't know how important the thumb was to hold the ball. It was hard … Today I wasn't myself. I just have to learn from that and move on."

Seth Curry had a 37-point personal record for Dallas, shot 13 of 15 from the field and 8 of 9 from the three-point range, while teammate Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and caught 13 rebounds.

But it was not enough to stop the Heat, which won for the third time in its last 10 games. With Miami taking a 12-point lead in the third quarter, the festive crowd at the American Airlines Arena stood up, only to see the Heat wasting a double-digit lead for the fourth time in the last five games.

But Kelly Olynyk of the Heat came alive in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, with six of those assists within five minutes of the last quarter when Miami recovered.

Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat. "We stayed together during their careers," Butler said.

With thoughts centered on Doncic's 21st birthday, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was asked before the game if he remembered what he was doing when he turned that age on October 27, 1980, while preparing for his second season in Maine .

"I don't remember exactly," Carlisle replied, "but I wasn't going for my 22nd triple-double in a year and a half."