Lockheed Martin launches image of his super fast weapon – Defense Blog

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, has published the image of its super-fast or hypersonic weapons system, called the AGM-183A, or ARRW, air-launched rapid response weapon.

For the first time, the new image offers military experts and analysts a first detailed look at the reinforcement and sliding system, with an aerodynamic shape that is accelerated at hypersonic speed by a rocket. Lockheed is developing it along with the separate hypersonic conventional attack weapon.

Hypersonic weapons provide a survival and affordable capacity that will exceed the distance in disputed environments using high speed, altitude and maneuverability. They amplify many of the lasting attributes of air power: speed, range, flexibility and precision.

Solid experience in high-speed flights has positioned Lockheed Martin to be an industry leader in hypersonic technology, providing the most mature and cost-effective solutions to address the growing threats in the field of global security.

Lockheed Martin has played an important role in the research, development and demonstration of hypersonic technologies for more than 30 years. The corporation has made significant investments in key technology and capacity development, including hypersonic attack capabilities and defense systems against emerging hypersonic threats, and is firmly committed to supporting the US government. UU. In the development of these technologies.

The AGM-183A (AARW) air-launched rapid response weapon is a hypersonic attack weapon developed by the United States Air Force (USAF) to counter the latest generation weapons developed by China and Russia.

As one of two rapid efforts to create hypersonic prototypes, ARRW will reach its early operational capacity for fiscal year 2022.

On June 12, 2019, the U.S. Air Force UU. And Lockheed Martin successfully tested the AGM-183A Airborne Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) on the service's B-52 Stratofortress from the Edwards Air Force Base, California.

The flight test serves as the first of many flight tests that will expand the test parameters and capabilities of the ARRW prototype.

ARRW's rapid prototyping effort awarded a contract in August 2018 to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, for critical design review, testing and production preparation support to facilitate deployed prototypes.