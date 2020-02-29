Lizzo hit with a copyright lawsuit about his song "The truth hurts,quot;

It seems that the music industry is taxed by another lawsuit for copyright. According to a court presentation filed on Friday by Variety, three composers rejected a lawsuit against Lizzo alleging that they have not been granted adequate credit for their work on their song "Truth Hurts."

Last October, Lizzo sued the three composers, including Justin Rothman, Jeremiah Raisen and Justin, in order to eliminate their names as song writers.

This Friday, the group of men stated in their judicial presentation that their song, "Truth Hurts,quot;, is similar to the song they wrote with her a few months before, "Healthy." His lawyer, Lawrence Iser, said in a statement that Lizzo was a "talented musician and performer,quot; who has been very successful lately with a song he didn't write on his own.

The men and their lawyer want a court trial regarding the song, "Truth Hurts," about the alleged fact that it was generated in Justin Raisen's house as part of a collaboration with the other men, including Yves Rothman and Jeremiah Raisen. .

His lawyer continued by saying that they hoped to present their case in a court of law, where they will show musicology, photographs, videos and recordings to demonstrate without a reasonable doubt that they deserve part of the credit and money.

The counterclaim also states that a musicologist found many similarities between the two tracks, even in lyrical and musical style. For example, both songs open with the line, "I just did a DNA test, it turns out I'm 100% that bitch."

In addition, they affirm that there are other similarities, such as the use of the piano, the singing style of Lizzo and also the organization of verses and choirs. Previously, Lizzo and his lawyers claimed that the Raisens had renounced the rights to the song in a written waiver.

When the controversy first came to the media, Lizzo turned to his social networks to deny accusations that they helped her write the song. She insisted that there was no one in the room except her, Ricky Reed, and her "tears."



