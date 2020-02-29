Lizzo accused of denying the composers "Credits and royalties" in the legal battle "The truth hurts"

%MINIFYHTML41d35697a4a5fd1bd636a812e7c1ab4311% %MINIFYHTML41d35697a4a5fd1bd636a812e7c1ab4312%

WENN / Avalon

The rapper & # 39; Good as Hell & # 39; He has received a counter offer from the brothers Raisen and Justin & # 39; Yves & # 39; Rothman, who claims they participated in the writing session of & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Hip hop star Lizzo He has received a counter offer for the composition credits of his success "Truth Hurts".

The brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, along with Justin & # 39; Yves & # 39; Rothman first questioned the song on social media last year (2019), claiming they were part of a writing session in April 2017 with Lizzo, which produced the demonstration, "Healthy."

%MINIFYHTML41d35697a4a5fd1bd636a812e7c1ab4313% %MINIFYHTML41d35697a4a5fd1bd636a812e7c1ab4314%

They allege that the version they worked on included the famous line, "I just took a DNA test, it turns out that I am 100 percent that b ** ch", but they were never properly recognized.

%MINIFYHTML41d35697a4a5fd1bd636a812e7c1ab4315% %MINIFYHTML41d35697a4a5fd1bd636a812e7c1ab4316%

Lizzo refuted the accusations online and then initiated legal action against them in October, seeking a declarative trial after insisting that "they didn't help me write any part" of the Grammy's winning song.

Now, the Raisens and Rothman are fighting with their own "bad faith" suit, accusing Lizzo of the "unprincipled attempt to deny songwriting and producer credits and royalties" to the trio.

"Lizzo would never have picked up his Grammy Award (for Best Pop Solo Performance) but for the composition and production of contributions by (the Raisens and Rothman)," they declare in the United States judicial presentation.

Now they are interested in having the dispute unfold in court so that they can prove their participation in the creation of the melody.

"When the case goes to trial, we hope to share sound recordings, videos, photographs and musicology that demonstrate that collaboration 100%," their lawyers share in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"Our clients deserve their fair share of the recognition and revenue that comes from collaborating on a successful song."

Lizzo has not yet responded to the counterclaim.

He had previously agreed to extend a credit for the song to Leona mine, the singer who originally devised the "DNA Test" line in a 2017 tweet.