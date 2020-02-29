Life inside a prison for Afghan women

While reporting on the history of single mothers (a concept that exists and has no words to describe it, neither in Dari nor in Pashto), I learned that children live with their mothers inside prisons because they had no one outside to care for. they.

I really wanted to see it for myself. The day I visited the prison, they sent me with a male escort, which made the job difficult. But when I was leaving, the prison manager whispered in my ear that I would return only after lunch so I could work without the male escort.

When I returned, after half an hour, she also left me and I could wander on my own. I was fascinated by the structure of the prison, the decoration, the life of the inmates and the scope of access they gave me.

Once she was alone, the women came forward to talk, share their stories and make radical and sometimes dirty jokes. It was there that I met a woman who had murdered her husband. This woman who had an aggressive tone, said: "I have lost my children, I have lost my dignity and I have murdered my husband, do you think I have anything else to lose?"

That really impressed me and stayed with me.

The photos of the prison reveal a place that is surprisingly … normal. Mothers watch their children while they play, talk, share meals. Was this what you expected?

No way. I had only scratched the surface when I visited the prison for the first time in 2016, so I knew how things looked, but when I returned for this story and had the opportunity to spend time and integrate with women, it was a very different experience. . Life was so normal. Sometimes I had trouble seeing the place as a prison, and not as a bedroom.

Tell me something about life in prison that is not captured in your photos.

The smell is not something you want to remember. The smell of each room was different, depending on the level of hygiene, but it was always heavy, moist and unpleasant.