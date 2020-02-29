Liev Schreiber joins Biopic on Serena Williams' parent coach

Wenn

Liev Schreiber has joined Will Smith in the cast of "King richard", a biographical film focused on Serena Williams Y Venus Williams& # 39; tennis coach Father Richard.

Liev Schreiber has joined Will Smith in the cast of "King richard", a biographical film focused on Serena Williams Y Venus Williams& # 39; tennis coach Father Richard.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schreiber will play tennis coach Paul Cohen, a leading instructor who worked with John McEnroe Y Pete Sampras, whom Richard brought on board to teach his daughters.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the drama, which features Will in the lead role and Saniyya Sydney Y Demi Singleton like Venus and Serena, respectively. Aunjanue Ellis Y Jon Bernthal It will also star.

Zach Baylin's script describes how the inflexible tennis father trained his two daughters to play tennis on the cracked courts of Compton, Los Angeles, and trained them to the Grand Slam and the greatness of all time.