Liberal gun owners face dilemma in the 2020 field – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS – Like many liberals, Lara Smith considers herself a feminist, favors abortion rights and believes that the nation's immigration policies under the Trump administration have been "vile."

%MINIFYHTMLfc26a9c994071b394df57ce86d9b746e11% %MINIFYHTMLfc26a9c994071b394df57ce86d9b746e12%

But when it comes to weapons, Smith sounds more like a conservative: he opposes reviving the nation's ban on assault weapons, enacting red flag laws or creating a firearms registry. The 48-year-old Californian lawyer has a stash of firearms, from guns to rifles like the AR-15.

Smith and liberal gun owners like her face a dilemma when voting in the Democratic primary intensifies with Super Tuesday next week. They are nervous about some of the arms control measures that the Democratic candidates are pushing and are not sure who to trust in this issue.

"You are alienating a large part of your constituency," says Smith about the proposals for weapons of the Democratic camp. "You have a lot of people looking for something different and when you're talking about restricting a right that is so different from everything you talk about, you're being anti-liberal."

Gun owners have long been seen as a solidly Republican voting block, but there are also millions of Democrats who own guns.

Many of them feel increasingly disillusioned by their party when they lean to the left in the Second Amendment, but they also distrust President Donald Trump for a variety of reasons: his conservative inclinations but a track record in office that has led to several Weapons restrictions, such as banning hit stocks.

An estimated 23 percent of Democrats nationwide lived in homes with firearms in 2018, according to the General Social Survey, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. And approximately 20 percent of gun owners, approximately 12 million people, identify themselves as liberals, based on the results of the survey between 2014 and 2018. More than a third are described as moderate, while less than 45 percent He calls himself conservatives.

Liberals who oppose gun control disagree with a broader trend among Democrats when it comes to stricter firearms restrictions. According to polls conducted by Gallup last year, 88 percent of Democrats said the laws governing firearms sales should be made stricter, compared with 77 percent in 2015 and 63 percent in 2010. .

The political dilemma for Democratic gun owners grew when former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg entered the campaign. Bloomberg leads one of the most politically active arms control groups and has spent large sums of money pushing his agenda in races across the country.

All Democrats running for president look for one way or another of weapons restrictions. But the current favorite candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, is under attack for being too pro-weapon. Bloomberg launched an attack on the Sanders gun record this week, noting that he had been backed by the NRA early in his career and refused to expand background checks.

Candidates brought weapons on several occasions during Tuesday's debate in South Carolina, held in the city that experienced the mass murder of nine black church assistants by a white supremacist in 2015.

David Yamane, a professor of sociology at the University of Wake Forest who studies American gun culture, said that polarization on the subject began in the 1970s following the Arms Control Act of 1968, which was enacted in the middle of the national protest over the murders of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Later efforts by the NRA to take advantage of gun rights as a partisan issue only widened the gap.

Before that, arms policy was not so divided into political lines. A Democratic president, John F. Kennedy, was actually a member of the National Rifle Association.

Liberal gun owners, Yamane said, are generally newer to gun ownership and are less likely to be the stereotypical face of gun owners: older white men. It's a dynamic that doesn't "play so much because the public / political,quot; face "of gun owners for many is still Wayne LaPierre," the leader of the NRA.

Yamane is part of the gun-loving Democratic public, describing himself as a "liberal owner of snowflake weapons."

Kat Ellsworth of Chicago was firmly against firearms and favored gun control until a few years ago, when he went with a friend to a shooting range and discovered his love for guns and gunfire.

While watching the next election, it tears like a self-styled liberal and registered Democrat. With the Illinois primary elections in mid-March, she leans toward Sanders or Senator Elizabeth Warren, two candidates whose gun control positions she doesn't think are so rigid.

"Both were slower than others to develop and make public their gun control policy proposals, and I think the reason is that both are really not as anti-weapons as they are forced to show publicly," he said.

If I could give some advice to the Democratic presidential candidates, he said, it would be this: "I feel that they would really get many more votes if they simply dropped the garbage from gun control."

The Democratic stance on weapons is aimed at multiple constituencies: suburban voters horrified by school shootings and urban voters fed up with armed violence in their neighborhoods.

When it comes to black voters, Kevin Dixie sees the guns in a different light. African-American, Dixie grew up in St. Louis and experienced first-hand the cost of armed violence.

He believes that gun rights have to do with empowering communities of color and guaranteeing the freedom of all Americans, regardless of race, ethnicity or gender. He runs a firearms training business called No Other Choice.

One of its objectives is to change the perception of firearms, especially within minority and urban communities, as something that is only for criminals or police.

"This is much deeper than weapons," Dixie said. "It's not just about owning a weapon, it's about maintaining your freedom and we shouldn't politicize it."

Less than a week before the California primary, Smith is still unsure who to vote for. At the top of his list are Sanders and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, two candidates with whom he believes gun owners could at least talk. But he worries about the impact that a Bloomberg candidacy could have on the Democratic camp, pushing them even more vigorously towards arms control.

"I think liberal gun owners don't have a good option here," he said.